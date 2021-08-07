Man found dead in Powellhurst-Gilbert, homicide investigation opened

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was found dead when police responded to a medical call at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of SE Holgate Boulevard.

The Portland Police Bureau said a security guard found a man down in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood and medical personnel pronounced him dead as soon as they arrived.

Responding officers discovered evidence of a shooting, prompting homicide detectives to get involved, PPB said.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation indicated this was a homicide. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.

Police provided no other information about the identity of the man.

PPB is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Joseph Corona or Detective Michael Jones at 503.823.0508, Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.