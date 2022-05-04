PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead inside an apartment in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Portland police said.

Around 1:34 a.m., PPB was called to a reported shooting on SE Division Street. Officers said once there they found the man already deceased.

Police said no arrests have yet been made as the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived.

SE Division Street is closed between SE 26th Avenue and SE 28th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0781 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0256.