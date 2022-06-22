PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified a man who was found dead inside of a car after a Monday night shooting at Raymond Park.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman. His death has been ruled as homicide by gunshot.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Raymond Park on SE Liebe Street.

According to PPB, Sherman left the scene in a car, where officers later found him dead on SE 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street.

Police have not released suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.