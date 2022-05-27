PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead inside a home in the St. Johns neighborhood following a shooting Friday morning, authorities said.

Portland police were called to the home on N Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Once there, officers reportedly found the victim deceased.

No arrests have yet been made, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Tony Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0441 and Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.