PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after a reported shooting Monday night, officials said.

At 10:09 p.m. Portland police responded to Raymond City Park off SE Liebe Street.

The victim reportedly got inside a vehicle after being shot, then left the scene.

PPB said the man was later found near SE 122nd Avenue and Division Street. PPB said a responding sergeant went to provide first aid, but the man was already deceased.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.