Man found dead on sidewalk near Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deceased man was found on a sidewalk just outside Providence Park in Portland.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a Portland Fire and Rescue crew were responding to a fire call in the area when they were flagged down about a dead body. Portland Police then responded to the scene at Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue, where they confirmed a deceased man had been found.

Homicide detectives were called in and began an investigation. It is not yet clear what happened to the man — the cause of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office after an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the body is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0457.

