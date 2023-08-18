PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County jury found a man guilty for the 2018 murder of 41-year-old Dominique Scott Eivers on Wednesday, according to the county’s district attorney.

Nathan Wayne Moore, 43, was found guilty of three charges: second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Eivers was critically wounded in the parking lot of the Court Louise Apartments in Southeast Portland when he flagged down a woman he knew to take him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

By the time police arrived around 6 a.m., blood was visible in the north parking lot of the complex located at 13000 SE Powell Boulevard. Several people told investigators they heard gunfire or a car backfiring, and then later saw an injured man moving toward SE 131st and Powell.

Homicide detectives arrested Moore in connection with the murder later that day “in a residence within the crime scene,” according to police. He was indicted by a grand jury later that month.

Moore is in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center and scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.