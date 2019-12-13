Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been found guilty of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop on April 14.
The Statesman-Journal reports that Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty Thursday of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
The Associated Press reported at the time the injured officer, Michelle Pratt, was taken to a nearby hospital and received treatment for several gunshot wounds. According to police scanner audio, she was hit in the left arm. Bullets also hit her vest.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.