Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been found guilty of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop on April 14.

The Statesman-Journal reports that Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty Thursday of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

The Associated Press reported at the time the injured officer, Michelle Pratt, was taken to a nearby hospital and received treatment for several gunshot wounds. According to police scanner audio, she was hit in the left arm. Bullets also hit her vest.

