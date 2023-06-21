PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man outside an Aloha apartment complex in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Herbert Rabago was also found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He has served two prior prison sentences for felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to WCSO.

Rabago shot the victim, Jeremy Lee Covey, in February 2021. Authorities say Covey was in his car at the time of the shooting. As he left the car and yelled for help, an acquaintance of Covey’s drove him to an urgent care facility, where he later died, officials said.

WCSO says that deputies were able to recover evidence from the scene and linked Rabago to the shooting before gaining a secret indictment for his arrest.

On March 2, 2021, a vehicle associated with Rabago was spotted by authorities near SW 149th and Farmington Road. But the traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended near a nearby MAX station. Authorities said Rabago took off on foot but was caught quickly.

Rabago’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29.