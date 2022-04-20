PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man was found guilty of murder after he shot three people, killing one, in fall 2018, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday.

Robert Jay James was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

James was arrested on October 5, 2018 after a Portland police officer heard gunshots near the Moda Center. Authorities said the officer ran toward the shooter and shouted commands at the suspect, who was later identified as James.

James reportedly did what the officer said and was arrested.

According to police, after the shooting two men and a woman arrived at two different hospitals with gunshot wounds. The woman and one of the men were both hurt in the shooting, while the other man — Markell Jones — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators at the time said the woman was likely not an intended target in the shooting.

Thirteen shell casings were found at the scene that matched the gun officials found on James, PPB said.

The Portland Tribune reports James was previously accused of shooting Isaac Rowden with an “Uzi” style gun after the two began to gamble and play dice in a garage off 82nd Avenue in 2014, according to a police affidavit.

However, the case apparently fell apart after a mutual friend who had introduced the alleged shooter and his victim refused to cooperate. All charges, which included robbery and attempted murder, were dropped.

James was convicted of attempting to elude police in 2006 and fourth-degree assault in 2009.

