Man found guilty of repeatedly raping Gresham child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 50-year-old man has been convicted of rape, sexual abuse, and sodomy from the reoccurring abuse of a child that happened over the course of several years.

The Multnomah County District Attorney announced on Monday, Jan. 13 that a jury unanimously convicted Mario Hernandez-Marquez of 4 counts of rape, 8 counts of sexual abuse, and one county of sodomy.

The investigation was opened in 2017 when the victim told a mandatory reporter about the abuse she had endured.

During the trial, the victim testified that Hernandez-Marquez abused her over the course of seven years in her childhood when her mother was at work or otherwise not at home. She said it started when she was about 7 or 8 years old.

Investigators said the sex abuse started when the victim was living in Gresham and continued when the victim’s family moved to Fairview.

“The victim told investigators that she reported the abuse to protect other children from Mr. Hernandez-Marquez,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Amber Kinney. “When the victim’s mother learned about the abuse, she was overcome by fear, worry, sadness, and guilt.”

Hernandez-Marquez will be sentenced on March, 3, 2020.