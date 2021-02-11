Man found guilty of sexually abusing disabled teen boy

Cesar Lujano-Rosales was seen climbing out the victim's bedroom window while dressed as a woman in a skirt and wig

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a developmentally disabled teen boy while dressed as a woman, Washington County officials said.

Cesar Lujano-Rosales was 43 when the sexual abuse happened in June of 2020, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. A neighbor of the victim, who was 17 at the time, saw Lujano-Rosales climbing out of the boy’s bedroom window while dressed as a woman in a skirt and a wig.

The witness told the boy’s mother who then called authorities.

Investigators learned the victim told his mom that the man struck up a friendship with him outside his apartment complex and eventually started sending sexually explicit messages and asking for money.

Lujano-Rosales set up a meeting with the boy during which he carried out the sexual abuse.

When law enforcement confronted Lujano-Rosales at his apartment, they found the skirt and wig he used in the attack. He first denied the allegations against him but later admitted to abusing the boy.

Lujano-Rosales was convicted on Wednesday of two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse in a bench trial. He’s due to be sentenced on March 31 and will remain in custody until then.