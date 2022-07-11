PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hillsboro Monday morning.

At around 12:20 a.m. Hillsboro police received reports of shots fired near SE 11th and Walnut.

Responding officers said they found a man about 40-years-old in a nearby parking lot. The man appeared to have died of a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Walnut Street was shut down between 10th and 12th Avenue for 7 hours but has since reopened.

This is a developing story.