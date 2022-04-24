PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who police found shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Saturday morning and later died from his injuries has been publicly identified.

Police said in a release Sunday the cause of 52-year-old Joe Monroy Castaneda’s death was ruled to be homicide by gunshot.

He was initially found by officers on patrol around 1:12 a.m. near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Medical crews got to the scene and he didn’t survive his injuries, Portland police said.

Authorities have not released any further information on the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Macomber or Detective Rico Beniga and reference case number 22-107170.