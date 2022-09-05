PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found shot in the leg in Northeast Portland over the weekend, authorities say.

When Portland police arrived to NE 126th Avenue and E Burnside Street, they reportedly found a man shot and quickly applied a tourniquet. The man was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Despite searching the surrounding area, officers were unable to confirm where the shooting happened, PPB told KOIN 6. Officials said the victim provided a “number” of possible shooting locations across the city.

No suspects were immediately identified.