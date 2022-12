PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Portland police said they provided first aid to the victim when they arrived to the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Raymond Street around 1:30 a.m.

The man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but officials say he is expected to survive.

Police did not make any arrests.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.