Man found shot to death in ClackCo home, tips sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead Monday afternoon at a home in unincorporated Clackamas County and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at about 4:30 p.m. at a home on SE Chestnut Street near SE Park Road, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities confirmed 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope was dead. An autopsy concluded Trollope died of a gunshot wound.

Detective launched a homicide investigation and are asking the public for tips. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 503.723.4949 or online and reference CCSO case #21-014670.