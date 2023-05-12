PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after a late-night shooting Thursday in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said a patrol sergeant was flagged down and was told someone had been shot nearby at around 11:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found east of the Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street intersection.

Medics were called to the scene, but officers said the man ultimately died.

Police said they have not found a suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503.823.0256; or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0449. Reference case number 23-123499.

Detectives with the PPB Homicide Unit are handling the investigation.