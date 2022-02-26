No one arrested at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death in a Northeast Portland parking garage Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of NE 2nd Avenue, not far from the Oregon Convention Center. Responding officers found the man already dead.

No one has been arrested and authorities released no suspect information.

The case is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.0433 or Detective Steve Gandy. The case number is 22-53850.