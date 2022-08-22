An AMR ambulance responds to a scene in Portland, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found in North Portland with a gunshot wound to the face late Sunday night, authorities said.

Just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Portland police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of North Lombard Street and North Vancouver Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said the man was conscious and breathing before being taken to a hospital. Police did not say how severe the victim’s injuries were.

No arrests were immediately made as whoever fired the shots took off before officers arrived, according to PPB.