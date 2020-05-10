Man found with knife in shoulder in NW Portland assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police found a man with a knife protruding from his shoulder when responding to a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 2000-block of Northwest Everett Street shortly after noon on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim with the knife still lodged in his shoulder. The knife was taken as evidence while the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A woman at the scene was identified as the suspect. Police said 47-year-old Michelle Mancera was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Portland police said they would like to remind the community that domestic violence resources are available. If you are in life-threatening danger, call 911.