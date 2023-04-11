PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after robbing a pair of businesses in February, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Lenddell Sneed pled guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and received three years of post-prison supervision.

Officials say that Sneed was at Tigard Bowl around 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 when he told an employee that a bill was stuck in one of the video lottery machines. While the employee assisted him, Snead pointed an air gun, which was manufactured to resemble a Glock 19, at the employee’s head.

Sneed told the employee to give him money from the open lottery machine and open other machines in the room, authorities said. A short time later, Sneed was spotted on video surveillance buying new clothes at a nearby Big 5 store.

Around 3:30 p.m., Sneed went to use the video lottery machines at Parseh Restaurant in Beaverton. When he was asked to provide ID by an employee, Sneed pulled out the same air gun on the employee and told them to give him money from the register, officials said.

After receiving between $100-$200 from the employee, Sneed demanded that the employee give him access to the video lottery machines. When the employee hesitated, Sneed hit them in the face, causing the employee to suffer fractured roots in at least three teeth, which required dental surgery and tooth extraction.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene and that a Washington County Sheriff K-9 Radar located Sneed hiding a nearby alley. Officers recovered the weapon and the stolen money.