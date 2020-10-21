Man gets 10 years for arson in fire west of Eugene

by: The Associated Press

MAPLETON, Ore. (AP) — A man who started a fire west of Eugene near Mapleton in August will serve 10 years in prison.

Forty-four-year-old Elias Pendergrass, of Mapleton was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree arson, according to court documents.

The district attorney’s office said Pendergrass must also complete three years of post-prison supervision after his release. He will also have to pay restitution, with the amount to be determined in the next six months.

The Sweet Creek Fire sparked an evacuation notice in late August and grew to hundreds of acres before it was contained.

