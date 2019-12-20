Man gets 10 years for WA shooting, Fairview home invasion

A 2017 booking photo of Joshua Weber who pleaded guilty to invading a home in Fairview, Dec. 19, 2019. (KOIN)

Joshua Weber of Yakima pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting, pursuit and home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington man was sentenced to a decade behind bars for a 2017 shooting, police pursuit and home invasion in Multnomah County.

Joshua Weber of Yakima pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony elude, two counts of 4th-degree assault, 1st-degree burglary with a gun and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities started looking for Weber on Dec. 11, 2017, after he shot at two bail bondsmen in Yakima and then fled to Oregon. Officials found Weber at a motel in Troutdale.

Weber refused to pullover when officials attempted to stop him on Interstate 84. He exited I-84 and, while being pursued by authorities, caused a crash that injured two people.

Weber kept driving and eventually crashed into a telephone pole in the 21800 block of NE Halsey Street, then ran from the scene.

While searching the area, a resident flagged down authorities, saying Weber was inside his home.

Detectives later learned Weber confronted the 74-year-old homeowner as the man tried to let his dog in the house. Weber forced his way inside and pointed a gun at the homeowner’s head. The man turned around, punched Weber in the head and Weber ran into a bedroom. The resident and his wife, who was also in the home, ran outside.

Weber shot himself while inside the home. He was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather