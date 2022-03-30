PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Thursday for raping a woman in Washington County last year.

Officials identified the man as Luis R. Ortega Hernandez who pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

Authorities said, on February 18, 2021, the victim’s roommate invited Hernandez and a friend to their apartment. At the time, the victim was 18-years-old.

The victim became “severely intoxicated,” after Hernandez gave her alcohol and marijuana, Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

Hernandez then tried to touch her while they were in the living room but after refusing his advances, Hernandez carried her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She tried to fight back however, authorities said, Hernandez used force and threatened physical violence.

The next day, the victim told friends who encouraged her to file a police report. She also went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Officials said Beaverton police arranged a call between the victim and Hernandez, during which he apologized and admitted to using physical force and committing the sex acts.

Hernandez was arrested in May 2021 after the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab found his DNA in the victim’s sexual assault forensic kit.

Authorities noted in addition to the prison sentence, Hernandez was ordered to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender treatment, serve a term of post-prison supervision and cannot contact the victim once released.