Man gets 150 months in OR prison for armed rape of minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Flynn Stebbins pleaded guilty to using force and a firearm to have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16, choking her and trying to take an explicit photo of her, officials said.

Investigators learned the assault took place in the summer of 2018 and an investigation was launched in March the following year.

Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt said Thursday Stebbins has been sentenced to 150 months in prison for 3rd-degree sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, 3rd-degree rape and attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.