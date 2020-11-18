Man gets 19 years for killing girlfriend’s baby in 2017

Shalondre Adams pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and first-degree manslaughter

Shalondre Adams appears in court in 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been sentenced to 19 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in 2017.

Shalondre Adams pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 12-month-old Dominick Smith, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, paramedics were dispatched on Sept. 21, 2017, to the 400 block of Southeast 169th Avenue in Gresham getting a report that a child was not breathing. The first responders were unable to revive Dominick.

An autopsy showed Dominick died from a traumatic brain injury and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators learned Adams was in a relationship with Dominick’s mother at the time and had been his primary caretaker in the weeks leading up to his death.

Adams’ motive remains unclear.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday the 25-year-old was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

