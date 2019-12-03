Man gets 40 days for abusing corpse he hid under mattress

Clayton Lamont Howard had sex with another woman on top of the mattress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon will spend 40 days behind bars for abusing a woman’s corpse by having sex with a different woman on top of the mattress where the body was hidden.

The sentence handed down Tuesday in Multnomah County requires Clayton Lamont Howard to spend 40 days in jail and serve 2 years of probation. He’ll also have to pay a fine, undergo drug and alcohol tests and carry out 200 hours of community service.

A jury unanimously found Howard guilty after a 10-day trial which concluded on Nov. 26.

The 56-year-old was arrested not long after Nita Mangum, 59, died on March 21, 2019, of an accidental drug overdose. Her family reported her missing the next day.

When police went to check on her, they found Howard and another woman, who told them Mangum let her move in so she could get off the streets. During the trial, Howard testified he didn’t call 911 when he found Mangum’s body because he had been ordered by his parole officer to not have contact with Mangum and he feared he would be arrested if officials knew he was inside of her apartment.

The woman testified that she and Howard used drugs and had sex multiple times on Mangum’s bed on the day she died.

Prosecutors argued Howard committed identity theft by using Mangum’s bank cards hours after her death but the charge was dismissed.

Howard has previously been convicted of rape, robbery and burglary.