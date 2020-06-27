Man gets 66 years in prison for 2017 double murder in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A 38-year-old man who stabbed two of his neighbors to death and tried to kill another while living in a transitional housing apartment complex in Vancouver has been sentenced to 66 years in prison.

The Columbian reports Dustin Zapel was sentenced in Clark County Superior Court Friday.

A jury convicted Zapel in March of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. Jurors also returned a special verdict, finding that he was armed with a deadly weapon when he committed the crimes.

The convictions stem from the murders of Thomas West and James Olsen on July 16, 2017.