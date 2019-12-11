Man gets jail, probation for strangling 85-year-old mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who violated a no-contact order and strangled his 85-year-old mother has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 57-year-old James Keith was sentenced Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Kate Molina says Keith assaulted his mother in August, less than a month after a judge ordered him not to have any contact with her.

A jury convicted Keith in October of assault and felony strangulation.