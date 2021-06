PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who got out of a car and opened fire at a Southeast Portland home during the afternoon of May 24 is still being sought, officials said.

The suspect was in a silver car that stopped in front of a home near SE 66th and Rhone. He got out and fired, hitting the home and a parked car. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333