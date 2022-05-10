PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a fatal shooting outside of a Gresham mini-mart in 2021.

22-year-old Omar Cibrian-Gongora pled guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon with firearm.

Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in April 2021, Cibrian-Gongora fatally shot 22-year-old Alejandro Barajas in the Jay Mini Mart parking lot.

Barajas was sitting in a car with a friend when Cibrian-Gongora confronted them. As Barajas tried to drive away, Cibrian-Gongora fatally shot him after firing two gunshots into the driver’s side door, authorities said.

Barajas’ family members shared victim impact statements during the sentencing.

Alejandro Barajas, 22, in an undated photo. He was shot to death in Gresham on April 25, 2021 (KOIN)

“I am asking for justice for my son,” Barajas’ mother said, adding Cibrian-Gongora “left my heart completely destroyed.”

Barajas’ aunt said Cibrian-Gongora “not only took the life of my nephew, he took the life of my whole family.”

In a letter read at the sentencing, Barajas’ girlfriend, and mother of his then-unborn child, said “what you did was pointless, senseless, and emotionless.”

She added Barajas’ was “funny, sweet, kind, a hard worker, and a great person.”