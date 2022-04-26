PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for assaulting a Bureau of Land Management employee who was taking photos of the man’s encampment in Josephine County in 2020.

56-year-old Scott Dye was sentenced to time served and three years’ supervised release. Officials said he was in custody from his arrest in June 2020 until December 2021 after pleading guilty.

According to court documents, on May 31, 2020, deputies responded to an overturned school bus, driven and owned by Dye, on BLM property. Then on June 6, a BLM officer told Dye he had 14 days to move the bus off BLM property.

Between June 6 and June 16, Dye enlisted the help of others, including BLM officers, to help move the bus. Dye reportedly told others he was being harassed and intimidated by locals including an incident on June 15 where several people threw rocks at him and asked him to leave.

Officials said Dye told a BLM employee he wanted to move the bus as soon as possible and that he was being harassed.

According to authorities, the morning of June 17, 2020, a BLM employee drove to Dye’s encampment. While taking photos of the camp, Dye fired gunshots towards the employee and shattered one of the truck’s windows.

The employee got back in the truck where a second round hit the steering wheel – sending shrapnel into the employee’s hand. The employee also sustained minor cuts on his ear from flying glass. The employee was able to drive away and called 911.

According to authorities, Scott Dye failed to move an overturned school bus on BLM property and shot at a BLM employee who was taking photos of the encampment. April 26, 2022 (courtesy Oregon DOJ).

Authorities said Scott Dye fired several gunshots towards a BLM employee’s truck – shattering a window and hitting the steering wheel. The employee suffered abrasions and cuts to his hand from flying glass and shrapnel. April 26, 2022 (courtesy Oregon DOJ).

Authorities said Scott Dye fired several gunshots towards a BLM employee’s truck – shattering a window and hitting the steering wheel. The employee suffered abrasions and cuts to his hand from flying glass and shrapnel. April 26, 2022 (courtesy Oregon DOJ).

Less than an hour later, Josephine County deputies and BLM officers saw Dye walking on a BLM road near his encampment and arrested him. Dye denied having any guns in his camp.

Officers took him to Merlin, Oregon and told him not to return to the bus. After being released later that day, he was arrested again by BLM officers.

While searching the camp site, law enforcement found a .223 magazine inside the bus. Near the end of the bus, police found a shell casing and determined a direct line of site from where the BLM employee’s car was struck earlier. An investigation found three shots were fired from the bus.

On June 18, 2020, Dye was charged for assaulting a federal officer, camping longer than permitted on federal lands and disposing of garbage on public lands.

On July 20, 2021, a federal grand jury in Medford charged Dye with assaulting a federal officer, attempting to murder a federal officer, along with using, carrying and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On December 10, 2021, Dye pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer.