Man gets prison for his role in gang shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in a gang-related shooting, according to a release from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Davorea Markelle Tyjuan Walker was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted first-degree assault with a firearm on Wednesday, April 1.

The attempted assault stemmed from a June 26, 2019 encounter when Walker was at the Washington Square Mall with friends. Court documents state that Walker saw the victim in the mall and, believing that person was involved in the death of a fellow gang member, decided to get revenge for the slaying.

Walker is a member of the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips, and the victim is associated with the Failing Block Bloods, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Grabbing a gun from his car, Walker went to confront the victim. Both armed, the two pulled out their guns. The victim, and the person they were with, then ran from the mall, but Walker and his friends chased them. The group ended up in a parking lot where both sides fired their guns. According to the District Attorney’s Office, several cars were damaged from the gunfire, but no one was hurt in the shooting.

Everyone involved ran from the scene, but the shooting was caught on a nearby security camera.

After Walker was arrested, he admitted to his involvement in the incident, but denied ever firing his gun. In addition to his prison sentence, a judge ordered Walker to pay more than $9,000 in restitution. His sentencing also includes three years of post-prison supervision, and he is barred from having any contact with “any victims or known gang members in the future.”