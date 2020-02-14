Man gets prison for slashing stranger with box cutter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who cut open a stranger’s face and neck with a box cutter in Hillsboro was sentenced on Thursday to 90 months in prison.

Enrique Zacarias Diaz pleaded guilty to attempted murder, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The attack happened on June 16, 2019. The victim told officers he was walking on SE 2nd Avenue between SE Baseline and SE Washington when he noticed Diaz was staring at him. He kept walking but Diaz attacked him from behind with a box cutter knife, slashing his neck and cutting his face.

Bystanders helped the victim get away and he walked to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Hillsboro police officers found Diaz in the area. He tried to run away but was caught and arrested. Officers said they found a box cutter in his pocket.