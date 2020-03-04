Man sentenced after slamming girlfriend’s face into concrete

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Davin Olson was sentenced to over 6 years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend by shoving her face into a concrete walkway.

Authorities learned 43-year-old Olson had dated the victim several years ago and had gotten back together in June 2019. On June 8, Olson confronted her in her backyard for not responding to text messages. The confrontation escalated when the victim threw Olson’s phone on the ground and told him to leave — or else she was going to call the police.

As she walked away, authorities said Olson ran after her and forcefully shoved her from behind. While still on the ground, she attempted to get away but Olson got on top of her, grabbed her head and slammed her face into the concrete.

The victim had a numb forehead for about a month and shoulder pain that lasted about a week after the assault. She continues to have breathing difficulties.

“This incident highlights the extreme volatility of domestic violence,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kate Molina. “Instead of leaving the victim’s home as he was told, Mr. Olson followed the victim, grabbed her and violently threw her onto the ground and then slammed her head into the concrete walkway.”

Olson was handed a 72-month prison sentence after being convicted assault constituting domestic violence, as well as interfering with making a police report.