Man gets prison time after unprovoked Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who repeatedly stabbed a person in an unprovoked attack was sentenced to over 5 years in prison after changing his plea on Friday.

Santana Duran is one of 3 people arrested after the stabbing in downtown Portland on June 26. Just before midnight, a victim was found covered in blood near Southwest Broadway and West Burnside Street, suffering from at least 5 stab wounds. The victim told police that 3 young men confronted him for no apparent reason.

At one point while attempting to separate himself from the men, the victim tripped and fell to the ground. When he tripped, the attackers jumped on him and began stabbing him. Witnesses confirmed the victim attempted to leave the situation, but was chased by the attackers nonetheless.

Not far from the scene, officers found 20-year-old Duran literally red-handed — wearing a blood-soaked glove and carrying a bloody knife in his pocket.

“This was a violent, unnecessary, and unprovoked attack on a stranger,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann. “Mr. Duran and his two co-defendants all acted together, but it was Mr. Duran who was the main aggressor with the knife, stabbing the victim multiple times and causing serious and significant injuries.”

The other two suspects arrested are 22-year-old Roman Coy Jr. and a 17-year-old whose name has not been released as he is being prosecuted in juvenile court.

Duran received a total of 70 months in prison with 36 months of post-prison supervision. He will also be required to pay $360 in restitution.