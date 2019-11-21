Man gets prison time for spitting on police

He was arrested after his third time spitting on officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who repeatedly spit on Portland police officers was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said on October 19, 2019, someone called 911 because Justin McDonald was agitated and waving a knife around.

When he was detained, he yelled to be let go and yelled racial slurs at police. He also said “I’m going to spit on you,” and officers told him he would be charged with a felony if he did.

McDonald turned and spit on the officer, the DA’s office said.

When they put him in the patrol car, McDonald spit on the seat and tried to spit on the officer again. He also suggested to the officer that he had AIDS and said, “I hope you have it now.”

This was the third time McDonald spit on police officers he encountered.

He was arrested and later convicted of aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.

HIV/AIDS is not spread through saliva.