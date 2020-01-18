Man gets prison time for trying to run over 3 men

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of trying to plow into a group of 3 men with his car in Northeast Portland has been sentenced to prison, according to a release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Austin Keever-Nyberg, 22, changed his plea and was sentenced to 36 months in prison for attempted assault.

The January 2019 incident was caught on camera by a resident’s home security system. It showed a truck speeding down a sidewalk near Wilkes Park as three people ran. Two men in the group of pedestrians were struck.

After reviewing the evidence, police connected Keever-Nyberg to the truck using the license plate. When authorities found and questioned him, Keever-Nyberg, “claimed that the group he attempted to run down had robbed him just moments prior during a drug deal.”

The three men in the video never came forward to speak to police and they were never identified, according to the DA’s office.

Keever-Nyberg’s prison sentenced will be followed by an additional 36 months of post-prison supervision.

