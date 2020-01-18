Man gets prison time for trying to run over 3 men

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of trying to plow into a group of 3 men with his car in Northeast Portland has been sentenced to prison, according to a release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Austin Keever-Nyberg, 22, changed his plea and was sentenced to 36 months in prison for attempted assault.
The January 2019 incident was caught on camera by a resident’s home security system. It showed a truck speeding down a sidewalk near Wilkes Park as three people ran. Two men in the group of pedestrians were struck.
After reviewing the evidence, police connected Keever-Nyberg to the truck using the license plate. When authorities found and questioned him, Keever-Nyberg, “claimed that the group he attempted to run down had robbed him just moments prior during a drug deal.”
The three men in the video never came forward to speak to police and they were never identified, according to the DA’s office.
Keever-Nyberg’s prison sentenced will be followed by an additional 36 months of post-prison supervision.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.