Man guilty of bias crime for punching transgender woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old man was convicted of a bias crime after he punched a transgender woman in Northwest Portland in September of this year, according to a release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said the victim and her friend were waiting in line for coffee and food in the North Park Blocks on Sept. 29. That’s when court documents said Dominick Gonzales walked up to the woman and started yelling at her.

He used racist, homophobic, and transphobic words. The victim’s friend attempted to stand between them, and repeatedly told Gonzales to leave, but Gonzales punched the woman in the face.

“These bias crimes are extremely hurtful for the victims and our community,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park. “Everyone deserves to feel safe. When someone commits a crime, especially one rooted in hate, we must act to ensure accountability.”

Gonzales was sentenced to 75 days in jail, however after credit for time served he will be released and begin the probation part of his sentencing.

Gonzales was given 3 years of probation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. His probation will include a mental health evaluation, as well as an evaluation for substance abuse. He will be required to follow through with whatever treatment is recommended following the evaluations.

While serving out his probation sentence, Gonzales won’t be allowed to contact the victim or visit the North Park Blocks on NW Park Avenue.