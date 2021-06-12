Man guilty of manslaughter for crash that killed 2 teens near Brownsville

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Austyn Wayne Hillsman, May 23, 2020 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Woodland, Washington man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home, Oregon teens in a head-on drunk driving collision.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports a 12-member jury found 22-year-old Austyn Hillsman guilty of two counts of manslaughter, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The crash on May 23, 2020 on Highway 228 near Brownsville killed siblings Caleb Simonis and Shelby Simonis. Their sibling Kylee Simonis was seriously injured.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, at the conclusion of Hillsman’s four-day trial in Linn County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for late July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories