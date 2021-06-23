Man guilty on 6 of 7 charges tied to 2017 fatal hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete was convicted of manslaughter in the first degree Wednesday as well as several other charges associated with a deadly hit-and-run that took place in North Portland roughly three-and-half years ago.

On November 26, 2017, Echeverria-Navarrete ran through a red light in a black BMW and collided with a man, Daniel Ramsey, 24, and sent him flying a block down the road in the St. Johns neighborhood. Ramsey died from his injuries as a result.

Echeverria-Navarrete fled the scene before police could get significant suspect information. It wasn’t until more than two years after the deadly crash that Navarrete was arrested.

Echeverria-Navarrete had spoken to friends about being involved in two crashes a couple of years ago, according to court documents. Moreover, he talked about a hit-and-run in Portland and an earlier crash where he was drunk while driving his girlfriend home to Hillsboro in a BMW, the documents said. He was eventually captured at a traffic stop in January of 2020.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that along with the manslaughter charge, a jury found Echeverria-Navarrete guilty of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to an Injured Person, Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Schmidt’s office said Echeverria-Navarrete is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.