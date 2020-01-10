Man guilty, woman arrested in 2018 Forest Grove murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old woman now faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of a Forest Grove woman in 2018.
Andrea Tijerina is accused of killing Cynthia Belton in her apartment in March 2018. The 54-year-old Belton hadn’t been seen for days when her neighbors called police to check on her. That’s when her body was discovered.
Belton’s death was ruled a homicide about a month later, and a transient named Kamen Baer was arrested and charged with her murder.
However, the murder charge was dropped against Baer, but he was immediately re-arrested on sex abuse charges.
Then on December 17, 2019, Baer was charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in her death and pleaded guilty just 3 days later.
Tijerina is expected to be arraigned Friday on the charges.
