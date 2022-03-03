PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver hit and killed a man and then fled the scene overnight Thursday in Portland’s Mt. Tabor neighborhood, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the 6500 block of SE Division Street.

When they arrived, police found a man dead. PPB said the driver that hit the man left without stopping to help and officers couldn’t track down where they went.

The man who was hit and killed has yet to be publicly identified. Police said an investigation is underway.