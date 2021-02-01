Man hospitalized after E Burnside shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting on East Burnside.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10500 block of East Burnside Street. Once they arrived, officers found one man who had been shot. The victim was quickly sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongiong.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-28735.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.

This is a developing story.