Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shots fired call at the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found one man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Police have not yet given any suspect description.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will update it when more information becomes available.