PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Orchards, Wash. arrested a man Saturday after they say they discovered fentanyl in his underwear.

At around 9:40 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw a man get out of a stolen vehicle and go inside a 7-11. When the man returned to the vehicle, CCSO said the deputy tried to confront him, but he ran away.

Following a short chase, the deputy caught the suspect and, according to the report, recovered a large amount of fentanyl pills and powder hidden in the man’s underwear. CCSO said the suspect reported taking fentanyl and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to deliver drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, and an outstanding felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway and they are awaiting search warrants.