Man hospitalized after NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood on Friday morning.

Portland police arrived at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. There, they found a man with a gunshot shot wound who was then sent to a hospital via ambulance.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.