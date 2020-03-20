Man hospitalized after NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood on Friday morning.
Portland police arrived at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. There, they found a man with a gunshot shot wound who was then sent to a hospital via ambulance.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.
