Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in NE Portland

No suspect has been located

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in NE Portland, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard after reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

Almost an hour later, police learned a man checked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that was reportedly non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a cash reward of $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 503.823.4357.