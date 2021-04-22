Man hospitalized after Old Town stabbing, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, a person was reportedly stabbed near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Hoyt Street. When police arrived, they found one victim who was bleeding profusely from his arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and attempted to ask the victim what had happened — but the man did not give them any details.

The victim was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect was located after the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-107497.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.