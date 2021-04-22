Man hospitalized after Old Town stabbing, no arrests

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, a person was reportedly stabbed near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Hoyt Street. When police arrived, they found one victim who was bleeding profusely from his arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and attempted to ask the victim what had happened — but the man did not give them any details.

The victim was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect was located after the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-107497.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

